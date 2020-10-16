Blue Bloods season 11 spoilers: Who’s coming back for another episode?







Who wants a little bit of Blue Bloods season 11 news? While we’re not surprised about the latest announcement, we’re still very glad that it’s official.

In a new post on Twitter, Bonnie Somerville officially confirmed that she is going to be coming back for an upcoming episode — given that filming only recently kicked off for the CBS show, we have to assume it will be early on in the season.

For those who remember, the Code Black / NYPD Alum made her first appearance as Paula Hill in the season 10 finale “Family Secrets” — one that revealed that she had a son with the late Joe Reagan in Joe Hill. Danny, Erin, and Jamie’s newly-discovered nephew had a seat with the family at the end of the episode, and it was noted way back when that we would likely see more of him. Now, that has been 100% confirmed.

So what sort of story will Paula Hill bring to the table this time around? It’s hard to say, but our feeling is that we’ll learn a little bit more about why she made some of the decisions that she did in regards to Joe — she could end up spending more time around the Reagan family herself! Our thinking is that this could be one of those storylines that courses through most of season 11, to go along with individual cases and however many current events the show wants to tackle.

Blue Bloods season 11 does not have a premiere date as of yet, but our hope is that it’s going to be back later this year.

