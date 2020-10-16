Supernatural season 15 episode 16 promo: A Dean nightmare returns







Are you ready to see what’s coming on Supernatural season 15 episode 16? There are a lot of different things that could be coming up … but it doesn’t seem as though cliffhanger resolution is fairly high on the list.

Instead, the promo below for “Drag Me Away (From You)” seems to be tied more towards a haunting from Dean’s past — one that is going to cause all sorts of problems for him in the present. We recognize that this was not written originally as an episode to air this Halloween, but it really does have a good spooky vibe to it. We’ve all had some of those nightmares of various creatures/things coming out and grabbing you. This episode is going to be a good manifestation of a lot of those fears and concerns in some shape or form.

Let’s hope, in the end, that we have a chance to see some super-satisfying stuff throughout this episode — it’s going to be a chance to flash back (potentially one final time) to a younger version of Sam and Dean, and we’re excited to see what that looks like. As for whether or not we’re going to see a resolution to the cliffhanger within this episode, we’re not overly optimistic. Let’s just remember that Supernatural has for years taken its time to resolve some of its cliffhangers. We can’t exactly sit here with our jaw on the ground saying that this situation is going to be somehow different.

The saddest part of this promo is fairly simple: The reminder that there are only so many episodes left. That means it’s only a matter of time before we have to say goodbye to the Winchesters. Yes, we’re well-aware of the fact that we’ve had a long time to spend with them … but we’re still not ready to say goodbye.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Supernatural season 15 episode 16?

