Big Brother 22 All-Stars live feed spoilers: The plan for the week







Last night a new Head of Household was crowned within the Big Brother 22 All-Stars house — so what does that mean in terms of the plan for the week? Go ahead and consider this piece your source for some of that!

Want some more news on the Big Brother 22 All-Stars live feeds in video form? Then be sure to check out the latest below! Once you do that, subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube for other news and then view our show playlist.

If you missed it, Enzo is the new Head of Household and with that, he’s trying to do what he can to cement that Nicole leaves the game this week. That is pretty clearly his target, but the problem is that it’s hard to find a way to ensure that this can happen. Cody’s already said that he has no real interest in taking her out, and it makes sense that he wouldn’t right now given how close they’ve been in the game. There’s no guarantee Nicole takes him to the end, but she’s done enough to make him believe in that.

This is way this morning, Enzo did what he could to encourage Christmas to vote out Nicole instead of Cody if she wins Veto or he wins it and allows her to vote — he told her that Nicole is gaining momentum in competitions right now, and he would be willing to even throw the final part of the last Head of Household to her if they are there with Cody. Enzo just wants a situation where he thinks both of the finalists will take him — Christmas seems receptive to some of his ideas, but we still have a feeling that if given a choice, she would much rather go to the end with someone she feels she has a better chance to beat. In her mind, that’s Nicole.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Big Brother 22 All-Stars

What do you want to see happening in the Big Brother 22 All-Stars house moving forward?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to keep coming back to get some more news related to the series. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







