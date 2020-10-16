Star Trek: Discovery renewed for season 4; filming start date revealed







Just one day after the show’s season 3 premiere on CBS All Access, you don’t have to worry about the future of Star Trek: Discovery.

In the video below, you can see stars Sonequa Martin-Green and Doug Jones, alongside many other producers and crew members, confirm that the show is going to be back for a season 4! Not only that, but production will be kicking off sooner rather than later — think in terms of November 2.

What we get from the timing of this announcement is that clearly, this renewal is something that everyone has been preparing to see happen for quite a long time … and there is no real element of surprise behind it for the cast and crew. CBS All Access is being very-much supportive of them — the streaming service (which is soon to be renamed) obviously recognizes that this is one of their most viable properties, and they have no interest in abandoning it now. That makes sense given all of the different plans that they have for the franchise — including a number of different offshoots.

Of course, Star Trek: Discovery is going to have a number of various protections in place to ensure the safety of the cast and crew — think in terms of what we’ve seen with a number of other productions across the board the past month or so. Safety is paramount for everyone, but the cast is also excited to be around each other once more. They also surely understand the value of a series like this has for viewers — Star Trek has long been a beacon of hope for viewers, and a path towards a better future. We think that’s something that will be considered heavily in the scripts for whatever lies beyond this current season.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Star Trek: Discovery right now

What do you think about Star Trek: Discovery being renewed for another season?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, come back soon to ensure that you don’t miss any other updates on the series. (Photo: CBS All Access.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







