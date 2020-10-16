Star Trek: Discovery season 3 episode 2 promo: What caused the Burn?







As we prepare for Star Trek: Discovery season 3 episode 2 and beyond, there are a multitude of possibilities — and of course, a lot of questions that need to be answered.

The biggest one at the moment seems to be the mystery of the Burn. What caused it? How can Burnham and some of these characters find answers? The trailer below looks at not only next week’s episode, but the remainder of the season as we see the crew work to find answers. It’s obvious that there are a number of challenges ahead of them. For starters, there is contending with the massive time jump that leaves them in a totally new era. Not everything is as it once was, and there is a lot that needs to be contended with because of that.

Then, there is the issue of the Federation itself — how can you save what was lost? Repairing that is set to be a central thread.

Despite the time jump and a lot of the changes for this upcoming season, one thing does feel fairly similar to the past: The sense of discovery (pun intended) and the sense of visual wonder. Few shows contain the level of escapism and passion for space that you see here, and no matter what obstacles lie ahead here, we remain hopeful that there is going to be an optimistic tone at the end of all of it. This is a show that is about survival and searching for hope in the most extraordinary of circumstances. We’re grateful that the show is back, but also cognizant that there is so much more to come as we dive head-first into this season’s uncharted waters.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Star Trek: Discovery right now

What do you want to see on Star Trek: Discovery season 3 episode 2, let along the rest of the season?

Share some of your thoughts on the Burn and so much more below! Once you do that, be sure to come back for some other news. (Photo: CBS All Access, video per SpoilerTV.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







