Outlander notes: A magical story read by Sam Heughan







For today’s edition of Outlander notes, we are putting the focus once more on Sam Heughan — and a three-minute opportunity to get lost in a story.

For more Outlander video discussion, be sure to check out our season 6 projections below! Once you do that, subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube for some other insight! We also have a playlist that contains Outlander discussions from the past.

If you look below, you can hear a reading of the Scottish folk tale “Gille Dubh: Last of the Fairies” courtesy of Sam. It’s a magical, wonderful little tale, and a chance to transport yourself briefly to another world. The animation in the video helps to bring it to another level.

This tale comes about thanks to the Gairloch Museum and the BBC — the museum itself is looking to preserve the history and heritage of Gairloch, and having a presentation like this is a way to ensure that folklore can live on for generations. Sam’s reading brings it to another level — he has long celebrated his Scottish heritage, both in playing Jamie Fraser and his other endeavors. He has his Scottish whisky Sassenach Spirits, and also is getting set to release both a TV show (in Men in Kilts) and a book (Clanlands) about his travels across Scotland with none other than Graham McTavish.

Hopefully, this story helps to serve as yet another small appetizer while you wait for the premiere of Outlander season 6 on Starz. For the time being, there is no clear timetable as to when the show will be back on the air, let alone when filming is going to begin. What we know is that this will be a wonderful occasion — but the safety of the cast and crew has to be of paramount importance. Projects like this story and Men in Kilts/Clanlands can tide us over in the meantime.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news pertaining to Outlander right now

What do you think about this new story read by Sam Heughan?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember here to keep coming back for other news pertaining to the series. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







