Big Brother 22 All-Stars spoilers: Who won HoH at the final four?







The final four Head of Household is an interesting one to win within the Big Brother 22 game. Who won it? We’ll get into it within.

The first thing worth noting here is that winning this does get you safety to the final three! Yet, it also doesn’t necessarily guarantee that you get what you want. The most important thing this week is the final Power of Veto Competition. After all, it is the winner of that competition who will determine who goes — or at least who gets to make the deciding vote.

For some more Big Brother 22 All-Stars video scoop, be sure to watch the latest at the bottom of this article! After you do that, subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube for other updates — meanwhile, be sure to view our show playlist. We’ll have other updates coming you don’t want to miss.

We saw that Kaysar was back at the house in order to host the latest HoH Competition, but once again, the producers are making you wait to Monday to see the end result of it. We hope that this isn’t something that remains a trend next season, given that it takes away from a lot of the other content that we could be getting. The bummer thing here is that we actually didn’t get to see too much of the competition itself — it’s Knight Moves! It’s a competition we haven’t seen in a LONG time.

Ultimately, this should be a great one to watch on Monday to see what happens — but we’ll know who won on the feeds later tonight!

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Big Brother 22 right now

Who are you rooting for to win Big Brother 22?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments below! Meanwhile, be sure to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







