The Resident season 4 spoilers: How to Get Away with Murder alum joins

For the sake of this article, we are talking here about a new person coming on board the show’s recurring cast. According to a new report coming in from Deadline, How to Get Away with Murder alum Conrad Ricamora is going to be playing a big part of the upcoming season of the show. He will be playing Dr. Jake Wong, described as a “handsome gay plastic surgeon, and amateur singer-songwriter in his off hours.” He also just so happens to be the one-time stepson of Dr. Bell from a previous marriage. There’s a lot of material here that could be explored, and we certainly hope that it will be.

As for how this character works his way into the world of The Resident, that remains to be seen, but we know that there is always room for a plastic surgeon to turn up at the hospital in some shape or form. He could be a source of conflict involving some other characters — or, just could be someone who brings a new perspective to specific cases.

No matter what, we’re excited to see what Conrad does here after watching him playing Oliver for so many years over on the Viola Davis-led ABC drama. It’s always exciting when familiar faces manage to land other jobs fairly quickly after saying goodbye to their previous one.

What do you think about this new addition to The Resident season 4?

