His Dark Materials season 2 trailer: Prepare for a ‘great war’







Leading up to its big premiere on November 16, rest assured that His Dark Materials season 2 is coming — and that it’s going to be every bit as dramatic and chaotic as what we saw the first time around.

If you thought the scale for the BBC / HBO series was big the first time around, you haven’t seen anything just yet.

The season 2 trailer below hints at a real merging of worlds, as we are going to see Lyra and Will Parry doing what they can to be able to venture between these worlds as they prepare for a war like no other. There are others out there eager to destroy the Magisterium, and one of the things that Lyra has to figure out is precisely where she fits in amidst the surrounding chaos. She will continue to have the aid of course of her Daemon, which we imagine will still be a big part in this upcoming story.

Season 2 is based largely on The Subtle Knife, and you get a sense pretty early on in this trailer that the folks at HBO are going to be leaning into this as much as possible in their promotion. The idea of a knife that can tear between worlds is a pretty compelling sell for the series at large — it’s also one of the easier things to showcase in a show that can be rather intimidating for newcomers.

