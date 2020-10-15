All Rise season 2 premiere spoilers: ‘A Change is Gonna Come’







Curious to learn more about the All Rise season 2 premiere on CBS? This is the start of a two-part premiere on Monday, November 16, and it’s one that will feature flashbacks, real-life headlines, and also a new character played by Glee alum Samantha Marie Ware. The title here is “A Change Is Gonna Come,” inspired of course by the famous song.

Now, let’s get to sharing some more of these official details courtesy of the All Rise season 2 premiere synopsis:

“A Change Is Gonna Come”- Lola and Mark try to rebuild their friendship after Mark witnessed Lola being detained during a protest while defending a teen girl, amid an escalating encounter with police, on part one of a two-part second season premiere of ALL RISE, Monday, Nov. 16 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT), on the CBS Television Network. Through a series of flashbacks, details emerge surrounding the night of the protest as well as the long-lasting effects they have on Lola, Mark, Emily, Luke and everyone else involved. Also, to help with the court backlog due to closures caused by [the global pandemic], Lola hires Ness Johnson (Samantha Marie Ware), a bright, outspoken legal clerk who immediately clashes with Sherri.

You can see a lot of how the show is tackling current events within this episode, both in terms of the present and the past. Because All Rise already tackled the health crisis at the end of season 1, they have a little bit of an advantage on some other shows. You know how this series tackles important issues, and this is going to be the beginning of something that will play out over the first few installments of the season — potentially beyond the two-partner.

