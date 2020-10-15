





Is The Boys new tonight over on Amazon Prime? Within this article, we’re going to be handing down some more news on that subject. Not only that, but we may also have a larger look towards the future!

Alas, the following news that we have to hand down doesn’t exactly qualify as “good” — there is no new episode of the series coming on Amazon this weekend. Why is that? It’s simply because last week was the finale, and in all honesty it absolutely felt like one. Just think in terms of all the crazy stuff we saw! There was the death of Becca, Stormfront getting defeated and/or disfigured, and then also the big reveal that Neuman was actually a Supe … and that Hughie wanted to have a job with her campaign.

All of this stuff is now meant to set up the upcoming third season of The Boys, and here is what we know about it at the moment. New episodes of the series are poised to start filming next year, and we’d love for there to be a premiere date in late 2021. The most notable addition is Jensen Ackles playing pioneering superhero Soldier Boy, but we have to wait and see precisely what he brings to the table. There are other question marks, as well, when it comes to everyone from A-Train to Starlight to of course Homelander, who is willing to do whatever he can to preserve his image.

