Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 4 premiere date, teaser revealed







For everyone out there excited for Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 4, here’s some good news — you’re not going to have to wait that long in order to see it!

If you look below, you can see a new teaser claiming that the new season is going to be premiering on Thursday, November 19. That’s a fairly quick turnaround given that new episodes are currently in the works, but our feeling is that MTV was desperate to get some new programming going with a lot of productions shut down due to the health crisis.

What is rather-interesting is learning how the new season is being framed — you can hear Pauly D proclaim that he “rented the whole hotel” in the teaser, which suggests that the show is going to use this premise to sell the cast living in a bubble-like environment for the entirety of this season. This will probably feel similar to Love Island USA in that the cast is a little more limited in what they can do and who they can interact with for the sake of safety. It may be a little bit more of an intimate season with that in mind!

The majority of the familiar faces from the past three seasons are going to return, with the big exception here being Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi. She is opting to not come back after the drama that went down with Angelina’s wedding last season. We do understand the decision, but we do always think that there is a chance things could shake up a little bit moving forward. Never say never to things changing down the road, right?

Hopefully, more of a full trailer will come in the weeks ahead. Stay tuned!

