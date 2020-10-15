Big Brother 22 All-Stars spoilers: Will Christmas, Memphis be evicted?







Tonight on Big Brother 22 All-Stars, the final five eviction show is going to be here! During that, we will officially learn as to whether or nor Christmas or Memphis is getting evicted. For the first time seemingly all season, we’re expecting at least some sort of blindside.

So who is going to be evicted? At the moment, all signs point to it being Memphis — that is who Head of Household Nicole has wanted out from the start, and it seems like it’s also who Cody wants gone right now. His logic remains simple: Christmas is easier to beat. Cody is mad that Christmas hasn’t done much campaigning to him, but it hasn’t done much to change the overall way that this week is going.

Enzo, meanwhile, did continue to make one last push to get Christmas out yesterday, but it hasn’t changed anything. He’s put himself in a tough spot after choosing to get rid of David during the Triple Eviction — he doesn’t have all of the numbers of his side anymore! We actually do think that Christmas could be almost as effective in competitions as Memphis at the moment, given that Memphis slept on the floor last night in an attempt to make his ailing back feel better. Clearly he’s stressed out, even if he is not showing it all that much.

One of the only questions that remains here is whether or not Memphis will be told ahead of the show — Enzo wants to clue him in, whereas it seems like Cody and Nicole are more fine to blindside him. Enzo seems to be thinking more from a jury vote standpoint, though it still feels to us like Memphis votes for Cody if he is in final two. It’s hard to imagine him being altogether bitter since he’s always claimed that this is just a game.

