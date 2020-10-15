The Blacklist season 8 poster promises ‘no more secrets, lies’







The Blacklist season 8 is going to be premiering on NBC when you get around to Friday, November 13 — isn’t Friday the 13th an appropriate sort of release date for this show? There is a lot to be excited about, and we think that the latest key art only adds to this.

The image above is in some ways similar to what we’ve seen in past years, as it features James Spader and Megan Boone front and center as Reddington and Liz. Yet, the tagline is what makes things a little more interesting here — “No more secrets. No more lies.” If that is true, it does effectively blow the entire world of the show wide open. It means that Liz could very well uncover some of the biggest truths behind Raymond Reddington, including potentially his true identity and why he’s doing some of what he is.

At the moment, we know that Liz does suddenly have a strong potential ally in Katarina Rostova, who she was ready to join forces with at the end of the show’s makeshift/partially-animated season 7 finale that aired this past spring. We’re still hesitant that this Katarina can be trusted — we’re not even sure that she is the real Katarina! Yet, this is an issue that Liz is going to have to resolve for herself.

There is no mention in the poster that The Blacklist season 8 is poised to be the final one — that to us gives us some hope that there could be a season 9 still! Given that season 8 is being filmed in such an unusual environment, it’s likely going to have a smaller order than normal. There are probably more stories to tell than what this season can offer in terms of episodes, so we’re hoping for at least one more.

