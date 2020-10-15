LA’s Finest canceled; season 3 not happening at Spectrum







While LA’s Finest season 1 continues to air over on Fox, we do come bearing some bad news for the future of the series. According to a report coming in now courtesy of Deadline, the Bad Boys follow-up has been canceled by its original home Spectrum after two seasons.

Are we a little surprised by the news? Absolutely, given that the show had potential to gain an audience with the Fox airings, and also has two big stars in Jessica Alba and Gabrielle Union. The series, created by Brandon Margolis and Brandon Sonnier, also still had a number of interesting stories potentially left to tell.

So what happened? It’s possible that the global health crisis is a contributing factor here, as it is so much more expensive (and at times costly and creatively challenging) to shoot within this particular climate. Meanwhile, the viewership for season 2 (which was delayed following its planned release date) may have been lower — Spectrum does not release specific data, so it’s hard to know anything for certain here.

Could there be an LA’s Finest season 3 somewhere else? We’d say to never say never to this sort of thing, but it would take another network/streaming service being extremely interested in the property to the point where they’re willing to pour in resources to make it happen. That’s a harder sell than usual right now.

Hopefully, Fox viewers will eventually have a chance to see all of LA’s Finest in its entirety, and that Union and Alba both can find other projects elsewhere. We have to imagine that there will continue to be demand for them.

