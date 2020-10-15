Blue Bloods season 11: How does the cast get prepared?







For those of you who haven’t heard as of yet, filming is currently underway on Blue Bloods season 11! New episodes are being churned out in New York City, and there are a wide array of stories that the cast and crew are able to explore.

So what sort of preparation is being done in order to ensure that the cast can get back to work? There’s always been a number of steps that the cast have to take to be ready to film, but there are extra precautions to go along with that now. The new Twitter post below from Bridget Moynahan (Erin) illustrates some of that — you’re often either wearing a mask or a face shield whenever you are on set, and the primary goal is making sure that you are properly insulated at all times. This goes along with the regular testing that everyone undergoes just in order to be around other people.

Throughout the course of Blue Bloods season 11, we know that we will be seeing the entire Reagan family deal with a new set of challenges and circumstances. There will be struggles, and there will be surprises. Through it all, though, it feels like the focus here is going to be on the same thing it always is: Family. In times like these, we know that it is even more important than ever. With Erin, we wonder especially if there is going to be a chance for her to run for District Attorney after the storyline we saw in season 10.

