Dancing with the Stars pro Peta Murgatroyd injured during recent routine







Following her performance alongside Vernon Davis on Monday night’s Dancing with the Stars episode, pro Peta Murgatroyd found herself the latest personality on the show to suffer an injury. Luckily, it does seem as though she is going to be okay.

In a post on Twitter, Peta explained that she had to take off following the show to immediately get her neck seen about — it’s the sort of thing that is of the utmost importance as a dancer, and it seems like she is going to be okay. We haven’t heard anything as of yet that suggests that she will be unable to continue with the retired NFL star.

Moving forward, Peta and Vernon are going to have to find a way to take it to the next level — Vernon was closer to the bottom of the leaderboard, and beyond just that, he also did find himself in the bottom two. While he was able to escape elimination this time around, he may have to work extra-hard to ensure that he doesn’t end up there again. We think he’s due for a bounce-back week, don’t you? Remember that Monica Aldama went from being in danger to safe on this past episode.

In the end, the most important thing for Peta is her health, so let’s cross our fingers and hope here for a speedy recovery as we prepare for the next new episode of the show.

Are you rooting for Peta and Vernon to make it far on Dancing with the Stars?

Sorry everyone tonight on @DancingABC I was absent from our spots after our dance. I pulled my neck and had to run to therapy. I’ll be ok but I needed to get it seen to ASAP. Thanks for the concern. Love you all and I’m looking forward to next week xxxx — Peta Murgatroyd (@PetaMurgatroyd) October 13, 2020

