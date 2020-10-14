Devils episode 3 spoilers: Next step for Patrick Dempsey, cast







Want to get a sense of what’s coming on Devils episode 3? Some of the drama and intrigue is going to continue to be front and center. There are mysteries involving Massimo, and also another investigation into Patrick Dempsey’s Dominic. That character has gotten themselves mixed up in some complicated scenarios … to put it mildly.

Leading up to next week’s episode, The CW released the full Devils episode 3 synopsis — be sure to look at that below:

SEARCHING FOR THE TRUTH – Deeply shaken, Massimo (Alessandro Borghi) – with the help of Sofia (Laia Costa), an Argentinean hacker, who hates NYL for causing her brother’s suicide – tries to determine if Dominic (Patrick Dempsey) is secretly handling business for Gaddafi, against whom the Libyan War has now been launched. Meanwhile, detective Vicky Bale (guest star Lorna Brown) suspects that Massimo is involved in his colleague’s death. Kasia Smutniak, Lars Mikkelsen, Malachi Kirby, Paul Chowdhry, Pia Mechler, Harry Michell and Sallie Harmsen. Nick Hurran directed the story by Alessandro Sermoneta, Mario Ruggeri, Elena Bucaccio, Guido Maria Brera, Tommaso DeLorenzis, Christopher Lunt & Michael A. Walker and screenplay by Alessandro Sermoneta, Mario Ruggeri, Christopher Lunt & Michael A. Walker (#103). Original airdate 10/21/2020.

We’ll admit that going into the premiere of Devils last week, one of the largest questions that we had pertained to the series’ performance. Was there going to be a way for this show to generate any sort of decent ratings, given the significant star power that was present here? Dempsey makes the show a sell, but the challenge was that Devils doesn’t really feel like the sort of show that would air on The CW. That did pan out somewhat in the ratings, as the premiere drew just a 0.1 rating in the 18-49 demographic and a little over 600,000 live viewers. We’ll see how many people stick with the show in the coming weeks.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Devils!

What do you most want to see when it comes to Devils episode 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember here to keep coming back if you are interested in diving into other news. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







