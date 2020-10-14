For Life season 2 trailer: Is Aaron Wallace getting out of prison?







Come Wednesday, November 18 on ABC, you’re going to have a chance to check out For Life season 2 — and all sorts of great content that goes along with it.

Let’s kick things off here with what is the biggest reveal from the newly-released season 2 trailer: Aaron Wallace is going to finally have his chance to be a free man. After finding himself up against roadblock after roadblock in season 1 he’s going to make his way out … but what comes after the fact there? What other work can he do on the outside? Season 2 could be more about him working to help people wrongfully incarcerated with some new resources all around him — odds are his release will lead to some celebrity, but more than likely no real benefits within the court of law. There could be people on the other side of the bench who don’t like him for the sake of the fight.

We think that For Life is meant to be largely a show about inspiration, and after everything that we’ve seen in real life the past several months, we need a story like this more than ever. This is a tale of overcoming obstacles, fighting for what you believe in, and then eventually working to make it to the other side. There are few series that have showcased the trials and tribulations of the wrongly accused quite like this, and we’re sure that for season 2, they will take an even bolder look at prison reform and how Aaron can be a hero for those who desperately need it.

