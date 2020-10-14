Dexter season 9 coming to Showtime in form of limited series







It’s something that many people have wanted for a really-long time and now, it’s finally happening — another chapter in the story of Dexter.

Today, Showtime confirmed that they are ordering a “season 9” of their landmark drama series in the form of a 10-episode limited series, one that will star none other than Michael C. Hall. Perhaps just as important is the news that original showrunner Clyde Phillips is going to be returning to the post, which means that the show could potentially get back to the glory days it had prior to its later seasons. The Dexter series finale was widely panned, with many feeling as though it was an unsatisfying ending to the title character’s story.

In a statement confirming this news right now, here is some of what Showtime president Gary Levine had to say on the subject:

“Dexter is such a special series, both for its millions of fans and for Showtime, as this breakthrough show helped put our network on the map many years ago … We would only revisit this unique character if we could find a creative take that was truly worthy of the brilliant, original series. Well, I am happy to report that Clyde Phillips and Michael C. Hall have found it, and we can’t wait to shoot it and show it to the world!”

This revival is poised to start filming this winter, with the show being targeted to air at some point in the fall of 2021. What it’s going to look like remains to be seen, as is whether or not some other characters from the original could return. (Series finale spoiler alert.) Will Dexter’s sister Deb appear to him in spirit form, similar to what we saw with his father for some of the series? Will he ever find his way back to Miami? There are a lot of things we’re left to wonder…

What do you think about the idea of a Dexter season 9 revival heading to Showtime?

