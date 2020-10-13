NCIS season 18 premiere spoilers: Official news on Fornell’s return!







We’ve been waiting for a while for some official news on the NCIS season 18 premiere — luckily, we’ve got that for you within!

Let’s begin this article with the title for this episode: “Sturgeon Season.” That is a clear reference to the “fishing trip” that Gibbs was on last season, which was the foundation for everything that we’re going to see now. You knew that Mark Harmon’s character wasn’t on a fishing trip, right? In reality, he was off with Fornell on a dangerous mission, one revolving around the storyline first supplanted back in the season 17 finale “Daughters.”

If you do want to get some more updates, remember to check out the official NCIS season 17 premiere synopsis below:

“Sturgeon Season” – Gibbs and Fornell (Joe Spano) attempt to track down the leader of a drug ring who supplied drugs to Fornell’s daughter. Also, the team deals with the case of a missing cadaver from the NCIS autopsy room, on the 18th season premiere of NCIS, Tuesday, Nov. 17 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

We know that this isn’t a story that will necessarily be tied up in this episode; there are plans to stick around in the past for a little while with Gibbs and the drug ring. We’re going to eventually fast-forward to the present and issues going on today, but we don’t think that there is some immediate hurry to make that happen.

