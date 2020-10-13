NCIS season 18, NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 premiere dates revealed!







You no longer have to wonder what the NCIS season 18 premiere date is going to be over at CBS — we’ve officially learned it now! The same goes for a number of other series on the network as well.

According to the network, the latest batch of episodes for the Mark Harmon series are going to be here starting on Tuesday, November 17 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time. That means you’ve still got a little bit more than a month to go, but it will be worthwhile. It’s the final show within the NCIS franchise to premiere, as both the Los Angeles and New Orleans-set shows are going to be premiere a little bit earlier.

To get a sense of all of the important (and already announced) dates, just take a look at what we’ve got below. All times below are Eastern.

Thursday, November 5

8:00 – Young Sheldon (CBS)

8:30 – B Positive (new series, CBS)

9:00 – Mom (CBS)

Sunday, November 8

8:30 – NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS)

9:30 – NCIS: New Orleans (CBS)

Monday, November 16

8:00 – The Neighborhood (CBS)

8:30 – Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS)

9:00 – All Rise (CBS)

Tuesday, November 17

8:00 – NCIS (CBS)

Of course, remember that all of these premiere dates are still subject to change, as there are a lot of different variables that are happening right now in the world. We know that safety remains the most important thing for all of these productions, and they will all move forward with this in mind first and foremost. Hopefully, everyone will be able to keep going and get work done in the way in which they want.

It’s also our hope here that moving forward, we’re going to start to get more news as to the premiere dates of a few other shows on the network — think along the lines of Blue Bloods, The Equalizer, Magnum PI, and many others.

Are you excited to see what NCIS season 18 has to offer?

