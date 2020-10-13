





Tonight’s Dancing with the Stars episode was all about the music of the 1980’s — and the end result of it were a number of fun performances throughout!

Yet, at the end of all of it, we knew that there was still going to be another big result and elimination when the dust settled. There were two people who we were specifically worried about in Jesse Metcalfe and Chrishell Stause. Neither one of them got the scores of some of the other people, and the two also performed a little bit earlier on in the show. Basically, that is where they could be forgotten about a little bit easier.

When the final two were eventually revealed at the end of the night, we learned that it was Vernon Davis and Jesse Metcalfe in the bottom. The latter wasn’t a shock, but the former was. Who would’ve expected Vernon to be there due to his overall performances? Vernon did get the first vote of safety thanks to Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba, and that was enough to ensure that he advanced. Jesse becomes the latest star to be eliminated, and while it was sad to see him go, he seemed to be a good sport about it. Dance wasn’t quite his thing, but we do think that he gave it his best over the course of the season.

