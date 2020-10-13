Days of Our Lives filming temporarily shut down after positive test







This year is going to be a chaotic one when it comes to productions starting up, and then also shutting back down. We’ve seen that already, and we probably will continue to over the next couple of months as the pandemic enters what may very well be a second wave.

Today, the latest set to be impacted by this is none other than NBC’s Days of Our Lives. According to a new report coming in courtesy of Deadline, production on the daytime drama is being stopped for the next two weeks after a production team tested positive for the virus. The entire set is going to undergo a deep cleaning, and filming will resume on October 26.

For those wondering, there are no plans at the moment for there to be any interruptions when it comes to shows airing on NBC. There are a number of episodes banked, and this is just going to be something that shows have to continue to adjust to. Because a daytime drama like this films the majority of the year, you can’t throw the cast and crew into a bubble. You just have to routinely test everyone and do what you can in order to ensure the safety of everyone on set. We’ve already seen multiple other shows shut down production, and this will probably happen again elsewhere. That’s just the way of it.

What we just hope is that the cast and crew of Days of Our Lives can come back, stay safe, and continue to focus on what matters to the best of their ability — delivering television that serves as some sort of escape from everything that is going on in the outside world.

Of course, this is a developing situation — with that in mind, we suggest that you come back in order to get some other news as it comes out. (Photo: NBC.)

