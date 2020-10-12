Big Brother 22 All-Stars live feed spoilers: Week 10 Veto Ceremony results







The latest Big Brother 22 All-Stars Power of Veto Ceremony has now come and gone, so what did we have a chance to see transpire? This is a situation where the buildup was ironically so much more entertaining than the result.

When the feeds came back early this afternoon, it was clear that Nicole did not use the Power of Veto. With that, Memphis and Christmas remain on the block, and one of them is going to be evicted on Thursday. Nicole’s target as HoH is Memphis, but it’s going to ultimately come down to what Cody and Enzo want to do. At the moment, we think that Cody is more for evicting Memphis, while Enzo is a little more interested in sending Memphis packing. We do think the two will vote together, and with Nicole serving as a tiebreaker, Enzo’s hands are largely tied.

Before the Veto Ceremony, Christmas did everything within her power in order to ensure that the Veto could be used on her, insisting that Cody would win if he makes it past this week and that this was the best way for her and Nicole to build trust. We think that Nicole didn’t fully appreciate the tone that Christmas came at her with, and that may have incentivized her further to make the move that she did.

The next few days could prove combustible in this game — we don’t think that anything is 100% set in stone just yet. Time will tell (as will some campaigns).

