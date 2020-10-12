Manifest season 3 spoilers: Prepare to meet Grace’s stepbrother







Want to check out some of the latest Manifest season 3 casting news? Let’s just say that you’re going to have an opportunity to explore Grace’s past more than ever.

Want to get some more news when it comes to Manifest in video form? Then be sure to check out some of the latest at the bottom of this article! Once you take a look at that, subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube for some other news and also view our full show playlist.

According to a new report right now coming in from TVLine, former Luke Cage / Boardwalk Empire actor Warner Miller is going to be coming onboard the upcoming season of the NBC hit. As for the role, he’s going to be Tarik, Grace’s estranged stepbrother. We haven’t had a chance to hear too many discussions about Grace’s past in some time, so that does leave open all sorts of possibilities in the event that he spends some time around the Stone family.

So how are we going to see Tarik work his way into the world of the show? We think that it has a lot to do with the family finding themselves in a bind — one in which Tarik is the only real solution. We’ve seen the Stone family deal with some desperate times before, but this may be a little bit different than anything else we’ve seen before. The more we learn about these characters’ backstories, the better off it’s going to be.

There is no confirmed Manifest season 3 premiere date at the moment on NBC, but our current projection is that it will be back at some point in early 2021. There’s going to be plenty of time left to have other discussion coming up…

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Manifest right now

What do you want to see when it comes to Manifest season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to stick around for some other news when it comes to the series. (Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







