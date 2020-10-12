The Amazing Race season 33: Phil Keoghan on the uncertain future







The Amazing Race season 32 is premiering on CBS a little bit later this week but, for the sake of this article, let’s go ahead and focus on the future. There is a season 33 coming for the series down the road — not only that, but production was actually underway for it before things shut down earlier this year. It was one of the first shows to go dark due to the pandemic, and that makes sense. With the heavy travel focus of this series, it’s incredibly difficult to go from country to country on a race in this climate. It may also be one of the last shows to start back given that there are so many variables that are difficult to control.

Even though host Phil Keoghan is doing his best to be hopeful about the future of the show, even he admits that there is a certain degree of uncertainty out there. Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, he explains how the production is looking at being able to get back to work at some point in the future:

There are just so many unknowns. Our Number 1 priority is the safety of the cast, so until we can guarantee everyone’s safety, we won’t be going. That’s why we headed home in the first place. We worry about all of them, it’s our Number 1 concern. I don’t worry about the cast doing any of our challenges, I worry more about the real-world influences, and in this case, it happens to be [the pandemic]. I would hope that in early 2021 we’re in a place where maybe we have a much better idea, because we’re all itching to get back out, and so are our fans.

We do think that production will return at some point but, for now, the best thing is to be patient. There is no need to hurry anything along; all Amazing Race fans are at this point fairly used to waiting.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Amazing Race

What do you think is going to happen when it comes to The Amazing Race season 33?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember here to keep coming back for some other information on the show. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







