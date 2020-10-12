NCIS season 18 star still hoping for November premiere date







What’s going on when it comes to an NCIS season 18 premiere date announcement? We know that there are a lot of people, understandably, still looking for some more news on that subject. Yet, the folks over at CBS are still being somewhat-coy when it comes to making it official. Most other networks have announced their fall premiere dates, but they are still keeping the cards close to the vest.

Through the past several weeks, November is when we’ve expected most of the network’s regular programming back. Take NCIS, for example. We know that the series isn’t going to be returning on November 3, given that this is when the Presidential Election is taking place. Yet, November 10 or November 17 both feel feasible, and this would enable the show either way to get some episodes in before we get around to Thanksgiving.

Unfortunately, the cast for the series doesn’t seem to know much more about when NCIS is coming back — though they have the same projections for a date as some of us. In a post on her Instagram Stories, Diona Reasonover suggesting that the show may return in November, but for now she and everyone else is just focused on trying to make new episodes behind the scenes. We know that there are all sorts of additional precautions being taken in order to ensure that everyone is a-okay. It’s a tough process these days to make new episodes, but everyone is committed to giving viewers entertainment while also staying safe.

