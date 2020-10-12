His Dark Materials season 2 US premiere date set; what’s ahead?







Curious to know when His Dark Materials season 2 is poised to arrive in the United States? We’re happy to have confirmation on that now!

In a post on Twitter, the series confirmed that come Monday, November 16, the second season will be available. Note that the poster below doesn’t mention anything specific as to an air time on HBO, but we would imagine it airing in primetime as it did for season 1. (The poster chooses more to hype up HBO Max, which is where the series will get the majority of its viewership.)

Want to get some more news on His Dark Materials now in video form?

As for those of you who are located at the moment in the UK, the second season is likely going to premiere the day before on November 15 — there is no confirmation on that just yet, but that’s how the BBC chooses to often operate. (They tend to keep their cards hidden until the very last moment.)

For those of you who are unaware, season 2 of His Dark Materials is going to be based on The Subtle Knife, the second book in the Philip Pullman novel series. As is the case with most adaptations, there will likely be at least a few different liberties and alterations from the source material; the soul of the story will still more than likely be intact. Luckily, the vast majority of the season was able to be filmed prior to the onset of the global health crisis. There was a relatively-standalone story featuring James McAvoy that was unable to be produced, but it is not needed in order to enjoy the rest of the season.

In season 2, be prepared for Lyra and Will’s journeys to converge — there was a little bit of time spent bringing them together at the end of season 1.

