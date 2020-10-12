The Good Doctor season 4 promo: Can Shaun, Lea handle life apart?







Leading up to the premiere of The Good Doctor season 4 on Monday, November 2, ABC has finally released their most in-depth promo yet. What do we have within this? Think in terms of a lot of emotional content as Shaun and Lea struggle with what is an incredibly difficult environment.

In case you did not know, season 4 is going to pick up by addressing the global health crisis head-on — this won’t be the focus of every single story this season, but the writers are attentive to the fact that they need to show how these characters are dealing with the world around them. Shaun, as a doctor, is almost constantly at risk of exposure. With that, his new-found relationship with Lea is somewhat remote as they spend a significant amount of time apart. That will be a struggle, but the same will go for just trying to keep your head above water. This is an incredibly stressful period of time for these characters, as they work to save as many people as possible without also causing themselves peril. In the end, they won’t be able to save everyone. They have to be prepared for that.

Beyond just Shaun and Lea, all of the characters are still going to be dealing with the aftermath of losing Dr. Melendez. He was such an important part of the St. Bonaventure world, so seeing him gone is not going to be some wound that immediately heals. Yet, because of the pandemic, we’re not altogether sure that some of these characters are going to have proper time to mourn and process.

