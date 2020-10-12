Is Big Brother 22 All-Stars new tonight on CBS? Live feed news







Is Big Brother 22 All-Stars new tonight on CBS? If you come into this article looking for more information there, rest assured that we’ve got it … plus also some talk about what is going on behind the scenes.

Let’s kick things off here, though, by getting some of the bad news out of the way — for the second straight week, there is no Big Brother coming on CBS. The reason why here is actually quite simple, as it has a good bit to do with their schedule shifting and them moving the competition show over to Mondays. This is where it will reside for the rest of the season.

Why make the move? CBS wanted to have their Sunday lineup reserved for exclusively movies, where they can air them in large three-hour blocks. Presumably, this made more sense than just airing Big Brother followed by repeats for a couple of hours. Given that this is a weird year, we’ll accept it.

As for the latest from the live feeds, Nicole is Head of Household and after winning the Power of Veto, she’s settled on Memphis and Christmas as the nominees. Even though Memphis is her target, it really comes down to Enzo and Cody, who are the two parties voting. There seems to be a slight difference of opinion as to who each party wants out — Enzo seems more into keeping Memphis, since he will go after Nicole. Yet, Cody seems to be pleased with having Nicole in the final three, given that it’s possible she will take him to the end.

