Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight, October 11?







Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? Within this piece, we’ll of course do our best to present an answer.

Of course, we can’t say that the answer is one that will make a lot of people out there excited. Unfortunately, the late-night show is off the air, and we say that just weeks after the show was on a long hiatus. (See proof via the series’ official Twitter feed below.)

We’ll be the first here to admit that we’re shocked by getting another repeat so quickly, especially since we’re less than a month away from the Presidential Election. Typically, this is a time in which you want as much programming as possible, and we expected more or less a near-constant stream of shows from now until early November. Yet, we do have a feeling that we’re going to get a lot of new episodes coming in a short period of time now — why wouldn’t HBO program ones for the final weeks of November?

We don’t really think there’s any reason to speculate hard over what some of these remaining installments are going to be about — they will all fixate on the election in some shape or form. It’s far too soon to beat around the bush or break down anything else. Oliver is someone who has chronicled all of the drama of the past four years closely, and because of that, he’s not going to shy away from anything serious now. We’re sure that there will be at least one more show this season after the election is over and in that, we can better assess the aftermath.

For now, though, we’re going to be taking a breather.

Are you bummed that Last Week Tonight is off the air for the week?

Are there any segment that you want to see when the series returns?

There’s no show tonight! Which is pretty ridiculous. We were just off for a month, then we came back with all these apologies for being gone, and now we’re leaving again. If anything YOU should need a break from US! But if you do, wrap it up by next Sunday, when we'll be back. — Last Week Tonight (@LastWeekTonight) October 11, 2020

