Fear the Walking Dead season 6 episode 2 spoilers: Alicia, Strand’s quest







Fear the Walking Dead season 6 episode 2 is going to be arriving on AMC next week, and it will give you a chance to focus on some other faces.

Tonight, what we had a chance to behold is an installment that focused almost exclusively on Morgan and what he’s been up to since his near-death experience. He’s found a way to recover, and we’ll have to wait and see when a big reunion here is going to happen. Most of his friends are currently locked away within Virginia’s “community,” where they are given tasks and forced to bend to her will. That includes Alicia and Strand, who are going to be the primary focus of this story.

Want a few more details yet as to what lies ahead? Then be sure to check out the full Fear the Walking Dead season 6 episode 2 synopsis:

Virginia forces Alicia and Strand to clear an unusual walker threat, where an encounter with a new ally gives Strand an idea that could be the key to their freedom.

We know already that Virginia’s going to be entering this episode in a pretty desperate state, given that she’s going to want to do whatever she can to take on Morgan — she thought that she was going to have his head (literally) served to her on a silver platter, and that ended up not being the case. He is still out there, and it’s mostly going to be a waiting game to better understand what his next move now is.

For the time being, the real goal for this show is simply this: Giving us some more character-focused plots, and of course zombie gore and violence. It wouldn’t be any other way for this show.

