Dancing with the Stars results preview: Will Monica Aldama be eliminated?







Entering Monday night’s new Dancing with the Stars episode, there is a lot to consider when it comes to the results. After all, we are coming off one of the most complicated results that we’ve ever seen on the show.

In the event that you didn’t see this past episode, Monica Aldama and her partner Val Chmerkovskiy were declared safe, only to then be told later that they were actually in the bottom two. They were eventually declared safe over Anne Heche but still, this has to put them in a weird spot moving forward.

For some more Dancing with the Stars 29 video coverage, remember to watch some of the latest at the bottom of this article! Once you do this, remember to subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more and also view our full show playlist. We’ll have further updates coming…

Could the two garner some sympathy votes from the public over what happened on this past episode? It’s possible, but we wouldn’t exactly say that it is 100% confirmed. Monica’s a solid dancer, but at this point, it’s clear that she doesn’t have the fan following of other people. She’s an easy person to project being in a certain degree of danger.

So who else are we worried a little bit about right now? We’d throw near the top of the list Jesse Metcalfe, just because he’s been one of the weaker guys remaining in the competition. Meanwhile, it still remains to be seen what Chrishell’s audience out there is … though we personally love her and would like for her to be a part of the show as long as possible.

For now, Kaitlyn Bristowe likely remains the favorite to win the Mirrorball, though we’re not ruling out contenders like Nev Schulman, Justina Machado, Johnny Weir, and Vernon Davis.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Dancing with the Stars right now

What do you want to see when it comes to Monday’s Dancing with the Stars episode?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember here to keep coming back for some other news related to the series. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







