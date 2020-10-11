Stargirl season 2 spoilers: Be prepared for scary things from Eclipso







As you prepare yourself for Stargirl season 2, you probably know that there are some big-name villains who will make their presence felt. Who is one of the biggest ones? Think along the lines of Eclipso. The character first was referenced at the end of the first season courtesy of Cindy a.k.a. Shiv, who seemed to find the character encased within that diamond. This is someone who could emerge in a number of shocking ways, and he’s also going to come up with a very specific motive.

In speaking on some of this further at New York Comic-Con (per Entertainment Weekly), here is some of what executive producer Geoff Johns had to say on the subject:

“I’m so excited for Eclipso. He’s so terrifying. I’ve always loved the character … He’s a very different antagonist or villain than the ISA. We’re just starting to cast him, so we’re looking for that. And I’ve got these wonderful designs from [specialty costume designer] L.J. Shannon on what he’s going to look like. But it’s such a different, darker, scarier threat.”

We’re certainly excited to see everything that this character brings to the table, and that is of course without even thinking about what we’re going to see from Shade. This is a character that was a little bit more established in a larger sense back during season 1, and we do think that there are a few different interesting angles that can also be explored there. We’re just anticipating that there is going to be a near-constant sense of danger surrounding season 2 — the first season was spectacular, so you do need to find ways to top that level of excitement at just about every opportunity.

