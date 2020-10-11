Last Tango in Halifax season 5: Is it renewed, canceled over at PBS?







Following today’s season 4 finale, should you expect a Last Tango in Halifax season 5 renewal over at PBS? Go ahead and consider this piece to be your source on all sorts of updates!

Let’s start things off at the moment with this: For the time being, there is no word as to whether or not we’re going to be getting more episodes. We should also point out here that there is a great deal of confusion, as well, over how episodes and seasons are labeled in the US versus the UK. Because of the way in which PBS handled some holiday specials, season 4 in the US is actually called season 5 (or series 5, if you will) in Great Britain. Both countries are now awaiting word on whatever the future holds, and that could be up in part to creator Sally Wainwright.

Last Tango in Halifax feels like one of those shows that could be relatively evergreen, and last more or less however long that the parties involved want it to. For us personally, our hope is that we’re going to be able to see more new episodes at some point over the next few years, but there is no immediate future. The first order of business here is settling on the right story and then after that, we come to what’s next: Trying to figure out whether or not we’re going to have a chance to see the cast and crew all available at the same time.

Hopefully at this point, so many of you are used to being patient when it comes to watching Last Tango in Halifax. You recognize how things work when it comes to British television and with that, you are cognizant that it can take a good bit of time before things start to come together.

