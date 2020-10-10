Lovecraft Country episode 9 promo: Can Christina really be trusted?







We’re now just over 24 hours away from Lovecraft Country episode 9 arriving on HBO, and we really don’t have to say anymore how high the stakes are. There are only two more episodes left this season, and the life of one important character very much hangs in the balance.

To be specific, we are talking here all about Diana. With her now in a desperate state, everything starts to hang in the balance and it could be down to one character to try to change things: Christina. We don’t exactly think that this is a good thing. Would you really want to trust her with the situation being what it is? Ruby’s relationship with her is different than most, and of course she’s of the belief that she can ensure they get what they want from her.

Here’s the twist, as evidenced from the promo below: Christina wants something in return. We know at least some of what she is out to get here in immortality, but what is she going to ask in order to make that happen? How far will she go?

Over the past several weeks, we’ve seen stories that really spotlight the individual journeys of characters like Atticus, Hippolyta, and Ruby. Now, we’re at a point where all of this stuff is going to be coming together. It really needs to in order to get us to our desired endgame here, where every single piece starts to make a little bit more in the way of sense.

Of course, we expect some more bodies to fall before the show ends — that’s just the sort of world that we’re in, maybe the warning that Tic received overseas could start to play out in the present. Only time and the remaining episodes will tell…

