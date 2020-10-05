Lovecraft Country episode 9 preview: The last before the big finale







Next week on HBO, Lovecraft Country episode 9 is going to arrive and with that, be prepared for everything to start to hit the fan. It has to given that we’re inching ever closer to the finale.

So what can you expect? For starters, think in terms of a deal. When Diana is in danger, what is Christina going to do? What sort of reliance can you have? This is an episode that could be littered with all sorts of pain, and we just have to wait and see how all of it will play out.

The title for episode 9 is interesting: “Rewind 1921.” Does that mean that we’re going back to that particular point in time — or, is this more of an attempt to just capture something that was once present at that point? Both of these questions are interesting in their own right. (For those wondering, the title for the finale is “Full Circle.”) The title could be a reference to the Tulsa massacre of 1921, which would prove somewhat interesting in itself given that this ground was covered previously by Watchmen when it aired on HBO not that long ago.

In general, though, all signs point to this being an episode that is designed to have your hair stand on end. This is a show that has done an exemplary job of expanding its mythology week after week. There is a presence of real history scattered throughout each episode, but there is also that significant element of the supernatural. That is a big part of what leaves you guessing week after week. It’s just a shame that we’re almost at a point where it’s all going to be over.

