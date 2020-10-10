Chicago Fire season 9, Chicago PD, and Chicago Med key art revealed







We’ve seen already a poster celebrating Chicago Fire, Chicago PD, and Chicago Med leading into the premiere this coming November. Now, we’ve got some individual posters that give you all the more reason to celebrate.

If you look above, you can see the Chicago Fire poster that celebrates a lot of the established characters you know and love — including relative newcomers like Ritter and Gallo. They’re both going to be fixtures of this coming season, so you don’t have to worry about whether or not they are going to get a substantial amount of screen time.

When you look at the poster for Chicago PD below, you are going to realize that Rojas is no longer a part of the team — that’s because Lisseth Chavez is departing the show and joining Legends of Tomorrow. The poster for Chicago Med, meanwhile, focuses on all of the different characters you would expect to see.

The focus for all three of these shows moving forward is going to be pretty simple, and that is continue to celebrate the heroism of some of these people putting their lives on the line. We do think a lot of work will be done to focus on the real-life first responders, those who have risked their lives in order to help others during what is an extraordinarily trying time. The pandemic will especially be a focus on Chicago Med, which certainly makes some sense given the nature of that show.

The story of Chicago PD will probably be the most different of the three, largely because this series will need to prioritize events beyond just the health crisis, including police reform and taking on serious calls for justice and equality. Some early casting news suggests that the show is going in this direction.

