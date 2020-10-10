The Amazing Race 32 premiere sneak peek: Prepare for the starting line







The premiere of The Amazing Race 32 is right around the corner — so are you excited to see how everything is going to begin this time around? For some of that, all you have to do is check out the new sneak preview below!

In this, you can see a number of different teams prepare to kick off the race at the famed Hollywood Bowl, and all of them seem to be eager to get things going. Many of them also have some unique skills that could make them qualified to do well in the show. Take, for example, DeAngelo & Gary, who are coming on board this show after years in the NFL. They are used to competing at a high level, so they should be better prepared to do very well here.

Meanwhile, you’ve also got Leo & Alana, an endearing couple who first met on Tinder and are happy that everyone will think that they are the token nerds on the season. They’re more competent physically than anyone will recognize right away, and that is something that they should be able to use to their advantage.

We’ll see where things go in the premiere, but it’s already clear that the first destination here is going to be none other than Trinidad and Tobago. While there, we’re going to have an opportunity to really see how teams fare in a very different environment — it’s possible some will have visited it before, so it could serve as a rather nice entry point into the race for a lot of people.

At this point, we’re just excited for the race to be here. Remember for a moment that it’s been an extremely long time since we’ve been able to see new episodes!

Related News – Be sure to score some other news right now when it comes to The Amazing Race

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Amazing Race 32 premiere?

Do you have a favorite team already? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember here to keep coming back for some other news. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







