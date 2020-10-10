The Bachelorette spoilers: How will hometown dates work for Clare?







As we prepare for the launch of Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette on Tuesday, we of course have plenty of questions in our head. What’s one of the biggest ones? Think in terms of how exactly hometown dates are going to work, given that you can’t exactly travel all around the country. Heck, can you even bring family into the show’s bubble? Maybe, but you’d have to quarantine all of the family just like you do any other person that comes on board the season.

For some more The Bachelorette video discussion now, be sure to watch some of the latest at the bottom of this article! After you do just, subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube for other updates.

In speaking a little bit more about what the show is going to be doing for some key parts of the competition, just take a look at what host Chris Harrison had to say in a new interview with Variety:

Our main concern is we really want this to feel like The Bachelorette. People need a break. You want to watch TV and escape for a second, and that’s what The Bachelorette has always been. At the end of the day, we want to entertain everybody, so I think what you will see is a great Bachelorette season, and we had to be really creative with hometowns and fantasy suites.

In other words, the show is going to figure this out — or at least they could eventually. It’s possible, given some of the rumors, that Clare may not even make it to the hometown-date portion of the show. Instead, we could be seeing that instead with Tayshia Adams when she eventually takes on the role, at least per the rumors that are out there.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news right now when it comes to The Bachelorette

What do you most want to see when it comes to Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember here to stick around in the event you want some other news on the show. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







