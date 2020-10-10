Doctor Who season 13 spoilers: Prepare for a dive into Yaz’s past







We know that Doctor Who season 13 is still a significant ways off, but there are still some things worth looking forward to. Take, for example, learning more about one of the most intriguing non-Doctor characters on the show.

Speaking (via the Radio Times) during a New York Comic-Con event this weekend, Mandip Gill confirmed that there is going to be an opportunity to dive into Yaz’s past and some of what she’s gone through in terms of her mental health:

“Chris had phoned me and said ‘We’re going to delve into Yaz’s backstory and we’re going to look at mental health issues’ … So obviously as an actor, for me that’s… I don’t want to use the word exciting, but it opens you up to loads of things.

“I didn’t [draw on my own experiences], it’s just not the way I work as an actor. But I did work closely with MIND charity and we were able to ask lots of questions, like how would people react in certain situations? And maybe why Yaz hadn’t mentioned it running up to this, and why she’d gone to her sister and not her mum – because she’s obviously very close to her mum.”

We think the stories like this are incredibly important to a lot of viewers out there — she could be viewed as more of a hero than ever to viewers who have their own struggles. Also, we do think that it is still incredibly important that there is this level of depth and humanity to the show despite it being so spectacular in nature with its travels through time and space.

