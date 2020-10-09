Prodigal Son season 2 work is underway, cast member confirms







The bad news at the moment is clear — you are going to be forced to wait until 2021 in order to see Prodigal Son season 2 arrive on Fox. Yet, we can still pair this with some rather-good news — after all, production is finally set to get underway!

In a new post on Twitter, cast member Lou Diamond Phillips confirmed that the cast and crew are gearing up for new episodes. There’s clearly a lot that the show has to address moving forward, whether it be more backstory or a continuance of some of the shocking Ainsley stuff at the end of season 1. This is a season that should be all about examining the psychology of some of these characters — think in terms of who they are and how they’ve transformed. We feel for Malcolm, who could be facing even more obstacles and burdens than ever before. This show was a psychological thriller from the get-go, but we think that moving forward, it’s going to be focusing in on the “psychological” aspect of that perhaps more than ever before.

Hopefully, within the next couple of months we’ll start to get some more specifics as to what is coming up this season. It’d be nice to at least get a small sense of some of the twists and turns a-coming, and also how much this show is potentially impacted by some current events that are out there.

For the time being, we’re just glad to get this sort of progress report, especially when you consider the fact that so many other shows out there have seen their renewals pulled back over budgets and some other concerns amidst the pandemic. Stumptown is one of the most notable examples out of all of the first-year shows that are out there.

Yup! Masks on, hearts out! So thrilled to be getting back…safely! #ProdigalSon https://t.co/eV93pskkJD — Lou Diamond Phillips (@LouDPhillips) October 8, 2020

