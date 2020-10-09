Chicago PD season 8: First look at the virtual table read







For anyone out there who did not know already, this week marks the official beginning of Chicago PD season 8, and we’ve got a look behind the scenes!

At the bottom of this article, you can get a first look at the virtual table read for the upcoming season of the show. Within this, you can see multiple cast members doing their best to prepare (virtually) for what lies ahead. In the past, this is the sort of thing that the cast and crew tended to come together for in an in-person manner. Yet, it’s pretty clear at this point that we’re looking at a very different sort of world. We don’t know how many in-person gatherings we are going to see beyond those that are absolutely necessary.

Speaking of a different world, we imagine that this upcoming season of Chicago PD is going to look and feel different than many others. Even if the global health crisis is not the sole focus of early episodes, we’re sure that it will be at least be referenced often. Beyond just that, we have a good feeling that we’re going to see the series really take on police reform and what is going on in the real world. This won’t be something that hits the show suddenly, either, as we saw the beginnings of a storyline like this with Atwater at the end of season 7.

Of course, our central question we’re left to wonder with Voight is this: Can he change? Will the show feel the same? We still continue to struggle with how the show will reconcile this character and his history of police brutality, even if he is often successful at getting bad criminals off the street. He’s one of TV’s most controversial characters, and the reasons are fairly clear at this point.

The family's back together prepping for new season of #ChicagoPD! pic.twitter.com/jJRjIsOBBb — Wolf Entertainment (@WolfEnt) October 6, 2020

