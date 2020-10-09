Supernatural season 15 episode 17 spoilers: First details about ‘Unity’







Supernatural season 15 episode 17 carries with it the title of “Unity,” so there is of course a sense of irony that nobody is going to be necessarily united here. This is going to be a pivotal episode as we near the series finale — Chuck is still not defeated at the start of the hour, and some of our characters are going to do whatever they can in order to take him down.

Of course, you are going to see some differing strategies along the way as they try to figure out the best way for this to happen. Within this episode, Dean and Jack are going to have a very specific philosophy on how to end all of this chaos. With that being said, though, Sam and Castiel are going to be moving forward with their own set of ideas as to how to take this on.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Supernatural season 15 episode 17 synopsis with some other news when it comes to what lies ahead:

ONE WAY OR ANOTHER – Dean (Jensen Ackles) hits the road with Jack (Alexander Calvert) who needs to complete a final ritual in the quest to beat Chuck (guest star Rob Benedict). A difference of opinion leaves Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Castiel (Misha Collins) behind looking for answers to questions of their own. Catriona McKenzie directed the episode written by Meredith Glynn (#1517). Original airdate 10/29/2020.

While this may not be the most informative synopsis ever, let’s be real for a moment here. How many details did you really expect the producers to give this close to the finale? The most important thing is that within these final episodes, we’re gearing up for a showdown. It’s going to be eventful and dramatic … and you gotta think that they’ll want to introduce a few more twists. Given that we are dealing with Chuck as a central adversary here, we have a hard time thinking he will be thwarted easily.

