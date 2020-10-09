The Conners season 3 premiere spoilers: ‘Keep on Truckin’ Six Feet Apart’







Want to get a good sense of what is coming on The Conners season 3 premiere? This is an episode that is airing on Wednesday, October 21, and the title here is “Keep on Truckin’ Six Feet Apart,” and that is a reference to of course what is going on with the global health crisis. We’ve known for a while that this was going to be written into the script, but the larger question is precisely what it will mean for each individual character. How are they going to handle social distancing, mask-wearing, potential unemployment, and so much more?

It’s true that The Conners is a show about struggle — but it’s also very much about how characters make it through said struggle. There are hard times coming this season, but also some fantastic moments for laughter wedged in at various points.

Below, we’ve got the full The Conners season 3 premiere synopsis with some more news as to what is going to be coming up next:

“Keep On Truckin’ Six Feet Apart” – The Conners are back and dealing with the pandemic, and life’s financial troubles loom over the family. Dan is still trying to catch up on back-mortgage payments and avoid a potential eviction, while the Lunch Box is closed for everything but takeout and delivery. Becky and Darlene are both forced to search for additional income at the newly reopened Wellman Plastics plant on the season three premiere of “The Conners,” WEDNESDAY, OCT. 21 (9:00-9:30 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

We don’t think that there is anything altogether shocking within this synopsis, but isn’t it nice to get a few other bits and pieces of insight? We like to think so. This is at least the foundation for a lot of good stuff down the road.

Related News – Be sure to get some more information right now when it comes to The Conners!

What do you want to see when it comes to The Conners season 3 premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to stick around to get more news when it comes to the series. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







