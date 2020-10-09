Saturday Night Live: Jack White replacing Morgan Wallen as musical guest







A mere matter of days after Morgan Wallen was booted as the musical guest for this weekend’s new Saturday Night Live, we now have official confirmation on a replacement!

In a new interview with The Today Show, executive producer Lorne Michaels confirmed that Jack White is going to be coming back to the show at the last minute. Not only that, but there are going to be opportunities for some surprising guests to turn up along the way.

Michaels also notes in here that there are some challenges associated with booking talent at the very last minute — for starters, the musicians all have to be centrally located, and there also has to be a way to ensure that they are safe within this particular climate. This is not an altogether easy thing to do, but clearly the producers are figuring it out in this case.

One of the real benefits about booking White is rather simple: He is one of the most gifted performances that SNL can ever hope for. His guitar skills alone make him well worth the price of admission. He’s going to be joined in the show by none other than Bill Burr, who was booked as the host some time ago. His comedic stylings will be one primary selling point for this episode, but the same goes with getting to see Maya Rudolph back as Kamala Harris. It goes without saying, but the Vice Presidential debate is going to be a key part of this upcoming episode.

Ultimately, brace yourself for some great comedy this weekend, and also seemingly great music. It’s nice to see that the musical part of this episode will remain very much intact.

What do you think about Jack White serving as the musical guest for this upcoming episode of Saturday Night Live?

Lorne Michaels revealed the new @nbcsnl musical guest after Morgan Wallen was removed for breaching COVID-19 protocols. Catch the full interview with @WillieGeist on #SundayTODAY. pic.twitter.com/3VsNILgBH4 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 9, 2020

