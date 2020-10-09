The Haunting of Bly Manor season 2: Could it be renewed by Netflix?







Following the big premiere today on Netflix, what is there to expect in terms of The Haunting of Bly Manor season 2? Is that something to hold out hope for at the moment? Within this piece, we’ll do our best in order to take a larger look at that very subject!

Let’s start things off here, though, by noting this: It’s much too early to say for sure right now what the future for this series, or the surrounding franchise, is going to be. Yet, we do feel pretty confident that the next season (if there is one) won’t be a direct continuing of the Bly Manor story. This is a follow-up to The Haunting of Hill House, which was extremely popular when it premiered. These are standalone limited series, though the experience is certainly aided by watching both of the shows.

Ultimately, we think Netflix is going to spend the next few weeks seeing what the performance is for these two shows and from there, we’ll see precisely what the future holds. Nothing can be altogether assured at this very moment.

We definitely know that there is an established history of horror franchises lasting a long time, and we’re sure that the same exact thing can be said for The Haunting here. The biggest struggle is always going to be a creative one, as the producers are going to need to do whatever they can in order to come up constantly with new ideas. If they can do that, there’s hope that we will see this show get positive reviews and be around for a long time still.

For the time being, though, just remember what matters the most — that you enjoy what is directly in front of you. There is always going to be more time to look towards the future.

