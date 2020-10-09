Saturday Night Live promo: Bill Burr skewers musical-guest controversy







This weekend’s Saturday Night Live episode is being hosted by Bill Burr and, if you hadn’t heard, there is no musical guest this time around after Morgan Wallen was disinvited. That does leave the show in a relatively-awkward place, one where they either have to find a guest last-minute or just fill the show with more sketches or some other content.

Well, in the latest promo below for this weekend’s installment, they do get a rather sudden offer from none other that Burr himself to be the musical guest! This is very-much awkward, but also rather funny. It’s not often that you have a chance to see the show go so meta before a new episode even airs. Granted, these are very much strange times and we’re seeing the show continue to do all sorts of things that are probably outside the norm.

While it is probably too early to present a laundry list of things that will for sure happen on this weekend’s show, one thing feels pretty clear: they are probably going to continue to implement on some level Maya Rudolph as Kamala Harris. The Vice Presidential debate was this week, and we’re sure that she will be featured alongside most likely Beck Bennett as Mike Pence. (He’s played the veep in the past, and we don’t foresee a shake-up coming now.) There are also people who, of course, are calling on Jeff Goldblum to make some sort of cameo as a fly, a reference to of course the movie and also the fly who flew on Pence during the discussion.

Let’s just hope this episode manages to continue the trend started by the Chris Rock premiere — it did a good job of being biting and funny, even if it did also come under fire for some for the specific risks it took comedically.

