Manifest season 3: The latest BTS filming progress report!







We know that we are going to be waiting for a long time to see Manifest season 3 air on NBC — that much is currently clear. Yet, it is a relief to know that the cast and crew are working hard in order to ensure that some great things happen!

Interested in scoring some more news in regards to Manifest in video form? Then watch our discussion all about the series at the bottom of this article! Once you do check that out, subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube for some other news and then view our series playlist. We’ll have more updates coming…

Want to get a good sense of precisely what is happening at the moment? In a new post on Twitter, showrunner Jeff Rake confirmed that the team is already at work on the second episode of the season. They are continuing to use all of the proper safety precautions, while continuing to produce the content that they were hoping to in advance.

Entering the upcoming season, we do think that Manifest is probably one of the best forms of escapism out there for people. This is a deep, complicated mystery that people can immerse themselves in amidst the chaos of the outside world. One of the biggest question marks entering season 3 is simply what is going on with the plane that emerged in the closing minutes of the finale — we, of course, also are wondering plenty of things in regards to the state of things with Zeke and Michaela, and there are going to be more new characters introduced as well.

We do expect some answers … but also probably a few questions to go along with them.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Manifest

What do you most want to see when it comes to Manifest season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember here to stick around in the event you want some other news on the series. (Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Ep 302, Day 3. I scream, you scream, we all scream… #Manifest pic.twitter.com/Ge5b9gAVix — Jeff Rake (@jeff_rake) October 7, 2020

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







